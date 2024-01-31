Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $101,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

