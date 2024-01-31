Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.39% of Polaris worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.30.

Polaris Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PII traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 827,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,722. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

