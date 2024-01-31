Pollux Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68,061.12 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $68,061.12 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28153403 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $67,603.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

