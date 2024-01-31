Populous (PPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $105,529.77

Populous (PPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $105,529.77 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

