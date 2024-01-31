Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Trading 1% Higher

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.00. 58,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 22,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Primech Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.