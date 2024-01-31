Prom Price Reaches $6.55 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Prom has a market capitalization of $119.54 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00015630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.92 or 1.00216844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00187569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.98385021 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,640,850.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.