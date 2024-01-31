ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.59. 802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Get ProShares Smart Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 44.76% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Smart Materials ETF

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Smart Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Smart Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.