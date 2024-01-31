Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 151,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,269. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

