Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,984. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $663.55. The company has a market capitalization of $616.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.15 and its 200-day moving average is $568.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

