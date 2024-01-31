Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $684,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 295,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

