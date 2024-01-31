Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 1,746,677 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

