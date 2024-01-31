Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 579 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. 160,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

