Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $318,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.07. 17,079,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,947,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.