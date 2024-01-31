Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 3,294,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

