Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up about 5.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $59.80.
About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
