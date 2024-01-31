Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 21.4% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 65.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,220,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,731,148. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.