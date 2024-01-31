Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,642 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 3,125,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,963. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

