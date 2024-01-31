Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,921 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $5,549,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,836,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
SQQQ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 93,738,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,789,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $42.57.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
