PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.4 million. PTC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-5.200 EPS.

PTC Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTC traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.65. 1,614,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,482. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 53.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PTC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PTC by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.