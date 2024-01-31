PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.27 million. PTC also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.08.

PTC traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.65. 1,614,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

