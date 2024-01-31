PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion. PTC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. PTC has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

