Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) is Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.9% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 660.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 303,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 148,564 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

