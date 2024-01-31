Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 107,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

