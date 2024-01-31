Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

