Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.1 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.5 %

Qorvo stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,988. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.94.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

