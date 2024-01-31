Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. 735,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

