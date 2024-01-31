Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 1,045,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

