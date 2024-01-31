Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 9,050 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.27.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.50. The company had a trading volume of 944,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,169. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

