Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $5.22 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,031. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

