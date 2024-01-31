Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 2,105,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

