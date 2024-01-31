Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000. AON makes up 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.13. 504,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average is $320.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

