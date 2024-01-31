Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 185.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

HWM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

