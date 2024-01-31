Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 56,600 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 539,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

