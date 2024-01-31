Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 85,200 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

