Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $2.65 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

AN traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 203,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,131. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

