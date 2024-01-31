Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $4.08 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 927,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

