Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,525. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

