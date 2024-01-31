Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 2,980,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,439. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

