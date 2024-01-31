Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.77. 2,184,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

