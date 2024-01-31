QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,366. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,422.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 250.9% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

