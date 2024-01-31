Radio Caca Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002541 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005810 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

