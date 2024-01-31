Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.59

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $18.75. Radware shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 131,754 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $809.99 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after acquiring an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

