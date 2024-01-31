Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rayonier also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 709,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

