Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,842. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.97 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

