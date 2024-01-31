Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Purchases 10,800 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 10,800 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,552.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

