Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Purchases 10,800 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 10,800 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,552.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Maged Shenouda purchased 6,875 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

