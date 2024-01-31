Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0811

Request (REQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Request has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $81.05 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016335 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.44 or 1.00024475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011196 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00183917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.084731 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,462,119.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

