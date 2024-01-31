Request (REQ) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016279 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,445.41 or 0.99978470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00187130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.084731 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,462,119.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

