Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (ADTN, ASH, CHT, CLS, CP, DK, ESE, FET, LC, MBUU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 31st:
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
