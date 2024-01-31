Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (ADTN, ASH, CHT, CLS, CP, DK, ESE, FET, LC, MBUU)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 31st:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

