Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.56

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resonac Holdings Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

