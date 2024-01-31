Reviewing Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Free Report) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A UiPath -12.51% -5.98% -4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UiPath $1.06 billion 12.29 -$328.35 million ($0.28) -82.07

This table compares Debt Resolve and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Debt Resolve and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A UiPath 0 8 6 0 2.43

UiPath has a consensus target price of $22.32, indicating a potential downside of 2.87%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

